Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into drone attack in Marhanets that injured two people

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 79575 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119596 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124003 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165830 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165833 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268853 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177020 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238640 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Actual
Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into drone attack in Marhanets that injured two people

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into drone attack in Marhanets that injured two people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26254 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into a Russian drone attack on Marhanets, Nikopol district, which injured two people and damaged residential buildings and a car.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over the shelling of Marhanets in Nikopol district. The consequences of the attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region were shown by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on February 6, 2024, the Russian military struck the town of Marhanets, Nikopol district, with an unmanned aerial vehicle. A woman and a man were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

- the statement said.

Details

The ministry's press service added that the attack also damaged private homes and a car in the city.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Image

RMA: minus enemy missile in Dniprovskyi district06.02.24, 16:57 • 21011 views

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrote that two people were wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack on Marhanets, Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
marhanetsMarhanets

