Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into drone attack in Marhanets that injured two people

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over the shelling of Marhanets in Nikopol district. The consequences of the attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region were shown by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on February 6, 2024, the Russian military struck the town of Marhanets, Nikopol district, with an unmanned aerial vehicle. A woman and a man were injured as a result of the enemy shelling. - the statement said.

The ministry's press service added that the attack also damaged private homes and a car in the city.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, UNN wrote that two people were wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack on Marhanets, Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak.