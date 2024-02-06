RMA: minus enemy missile in Dniprovskyi district

An enemy missile was shot down in the sky over Dnipro district, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Minus missile. An enemy air target was destroyed in the sky over the Dniprovsky district. Thank you, Ukrainian defenders! - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Earlier , the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missile heading toward Dnipro.