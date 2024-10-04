Car with the “head of security” of the occupied ZNPP exploded in Energodar: DIU showed video

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 84273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157969 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137632 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111905 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169121 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104673 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114017 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137463 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136964 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 74259 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105439 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107631 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196610 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144930 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136441 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153454 views
Car with the "head of security" of the occupied ZNPP exploded in Energodar: DIU showed video

Car with the “head of security” of the occupied ZNPP exploded in Energodar: DIU showed video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15499 views

Car with “head of physical security” explodes in temporarily occupied Energodar ZNPP Andriy Korotkyi. The collaborator participated in repressions of NPP personnel and war crimes against civilians.

A car with the "head of physical security" of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, Andriy Korotkyi, exploded in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Friday, showing a video, UNN reports.

War criminal - "head of physical security" of the occupied ZNPP exploded in Energodar

- the DIU reported on Telegram.

Details

According to the DIU, "on October 4, 2024, at about 7 am, a car carrying a war criminal, the "head of physical  security" of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Korotkyi Andrii Yuriiovych".

"Korotkyi is a collaborator involved in the organization and execution of war crimes and repression of Ukrainians under occupation. After the seizure of ZNPP, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders, gave the Russians lists of plant employees with their personal data, pointing to citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position. He participated in the repression of the nuclear power plant staff, war crimes against civilians of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar. He constantly organized events aimed at supporting the Russian occupation army. As a member of Putin's United Russia party, he headed the so-called "council of deputies" in Enerhodar, the DIU said.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war criminal will be punished fairly. Glory to Ukraine!" the intelligence service said.

Traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeyko liquidated in occupied Berdiansk02.10.24, 15:42 • 16773 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine
energodarEnergodar

Contact us about advertising