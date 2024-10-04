Car with the “head of security” of the occupied ZNPP exploded in Energodar: DIU showed video

A car with the "head of physical security" of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, Andriy Korotkyi, exploded in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Friday, showing a video, UNN reports.

War criminal - "head of physical security" of the occupied ZNPP exploded in Energodar - the DIU reported on Telegram.

Details

According to the DIU, "on October 4, 2024, at about 7 am, a car carrying a war criminal, the "head of physical security" of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Korotkyi Andrii Yuriiovych".

"Korotkyi is a collaborator involved in the organization and execution of war crimes and repression of Ukrainians under occupation. After the seizure of ZNPP, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders, gave the Russians lists of plant employees with their personal data, pointing to citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position. He participated in the repression of the nuclear power plant staff, war crimes against civilians of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar. He constantly organized events aimed at supporting the Russian occupation army. As a member of Putin's United Russia party, he headed the so-called "council of deputies" in Enerhodar, the DIU said.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war criminal will be punished fairly. Glory to Ukraine!" the intelligence service said.

