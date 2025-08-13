Flames in the Balkans: Forest fires engulfed Albania and Montenegro, there are casualties

Large-scale forest fires have engulfed Albania and neighboring Montenegro. Two people have already died as a result of the disaster, and hundreds of coastal residents have been forced to leave their homes. This was reported by DPA International, writes UNN.

Details

In Albania, one person died as a result of forest fires that covered large areas of the country — their body was found in the central city of Gramsh, the Ministry of Defense in Tirana reported.

Rescuers, military, and police are working around the clock, using helicopters to extinguish the fire. In the town of Delvina, 10 km from the Adriatic coast, residential buildings and a local hospital had to be evacuated to ensure the safety of the population.

Neighboring Montenegro is also suffering from large-scale fires. Teams from Serbia, Croatia, and Italy have been involved in fighting the flames, with additional assistance expected from Austria and Hungary. The coastal area between Piper and Buljarica is suffering the most.

On Tuesday, a soldier who was involved in extinguishing the fires died there, which emphasizes the scale and danger of the disaster.

The situation remains critical, and the authorities urge residents to be extremely careful and follow the instructions of rescuers.

Addition

Scientists have found that increasing ultraviolet radiation changes the chemical composition of coniferous tree leaves, making them more flammable. This increases the risk of large-scale forest fires, intensifying the impact of climate change.

Today, the frequency of forest fires worldwide is increasing due to global warming, which causes heat, droughts, and strong winds, making it easier for trees to ignite from sparks.

Recall

In August, Southern Europe suffers from record heat and large-scale forest fires, which led to the evacuation of hundreds of people. The fire reached UNESCO World Heritage sites, and scientists warn of uncontrolled conditions.