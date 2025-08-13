Flames in the Balkans: Forest fires engulfed Albania and Montenegro, there are casualties

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 9606 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 14306 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 31652 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 39149 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 72608 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 38511 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 66263 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 71505 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35326 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 84856 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 70876 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 50550 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 27032 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 52234 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 31342 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 72608 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 66263 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 71505 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 84856 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 58867 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Peter Thiel
Alla Gorska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 2786 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 15474 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 51258 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 71593 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 31381 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Truth Social
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27

Flames in the Balkans: Forest fires engulfed Albania and Montenegro, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Large-scale forest fires have engulfed Albania and Montenegro, claiming the lives of two people. Hundreds of coastal residents were forced to leave their homes.

Flames in the Balkans: Forest fires engulfed Albania and Montenegro, there are casualties

Large-scale forest fires have engulfed Albania and neighboring Montenegro. Two people have already died as a result of the disaster, and hundreds of coastal residents have been forced to leave their homes. This was reported by DPA International, writes UNN.

Details

In Albania, one person died as a result of forest fires that covered large areas of the country — their body was found in the central city of Gramsh, the Ministry of Defense in Tirana reported.

Rescuers, military, and police are working around the clock, using helicopters to extinguish the fire. In the town of Delvina, 10 km from the Adriatic coast, residential buildings and a local hospital had to be evacuated to ensure the safety of the population.

Neighboring Montenegro is also suffering from large-scale fires. Teams from Serbia, Croatia, and Italy have been involved in fighting the flames, with additional assistance expected from Austria and Hungary. The coastal area between Piper and Buljarica is suffering the most.

On Tuesday, a soldier who was involved in extinguishing the fires died there, which emphasizes the scale and danger of the disaster.

The situation remains critical, and the authorities urge residents to be extremely careful and follow the instructions of rescuers.

Addition

Scientists have found that increasing ultraviolet radiation changes the chemical composition of coniferous tree leaves, making them more flammable. This increases the risk of large-scale forest fires, intensifying the impact of climate change.

Today, the frequency of forest fires worldwide is increasing due to global warming, which causes heat, droughts, and strong winds, making it easier for trees to ignite from sparks.

Recall

In August, Southern Europe suffers from record heat and large-scale forest fires, which led to the evacuation of hundreds of people. The fire reached UNESCO World Heritage sites, and scientists warn of uncontrolled conditions.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
UNESCO
Montenegro
Austria
Albania
Serbia
Croatia
Italy
Hungary