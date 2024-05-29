ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 61703 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137832 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142987 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236125 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170870 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163209 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147613 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218247 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112917 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204883 views

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60148 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108298 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 41970 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103975 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 36682 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218247 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231017 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218261 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 7820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103975 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157970 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156775 views
Actual
Chechen militants are stationed at Zaporizhia NPP - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18301 views

At the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Energodar, Chechen units of the Russian National Guard set up a base and set up a shooting range, using this structure to patrol the city and repress Ukrainians.

At the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar, there are Chechen units of the Rosgvardiya "Akhmat" (OMON and SOBR), which have set up a base at the station, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, Chechens even created a shooting gallery in one of the premises of the ZAES.

"The invaders allegedly explain the presence of militants and their equipment at the station by protecting the facility, but in fact the equipment and militants are involved in patrolling the city and repressing Ukrainians," the report says.

GUR: occupants use kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors02.05.24, 08:50 • 27456 views

The Center noted that"playing hide-and-seek will not save Chechen militants, because their patrol routes are known and no one can escape punishment.

Antonina Tumanova

War
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
energodarEnergodar
polandPoland

