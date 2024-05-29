Chechen militants are stationed at Zaporizhia NPP - National Resistance Center

At the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar, there are Chechen units of the Rosgvardiya "Akhmat" (OMON and SOBR), which have set up a base at the station, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, Chechens even created a shooting gallery in one of the premises of the ZAES.

"The invaders allegedly explain the presence of militants and their equipment at the station by protecting the facility, but in fact the equipment and militants are involved in patrolling the city and repressing Ukrainians," the report says.

The Center noted that"playing hide-and-seek will not save Chechen militants, because their patrol routes are known and no one can escape punishment.