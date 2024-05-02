GUR: occupants use kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors

The occupiers are using kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, showing a video, UNN reports.

Details

"The DIU's active action units have obtained evidence of the occupiers' use of kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the DIU said on social media.

It is noted that the video from the enemy fpv drone, obtained with the help of electronic intelligence, contains the UT4D.TT marking, which indicates the supply of the drone to the occupation forces by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"The flight trajectory of the Russian kamikaze drone is flying over ZNPP power units towards the Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol and Marhanets communities, which are under constant enemy attack," the DIU said.

The intelligence service reported that "the occupiers have equipped launch pads for their UAVs right next to the sixth reactor of the ZNPP".

In addition, according to the DIU, since the summer of 2023, the territory of the seized nuclear power plant has been used by the Russians to train fpv drone pilots - this is done by the so-called "Arkhangel" school, which is funded by the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly "Gru").

"The listed facts and evidence are yet another evidence of the criminal and irresponsible activities of the aggressor state of Russia at the nuclear facility occupied by it, which could have catastrophic consequences," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

