GUR: occupants use kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92190 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109472 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152222 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252104 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174544 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165742 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226809 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39571 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73859 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41955 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252104 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226809 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238489 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225210 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92190 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67397 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
GUR: occupants use kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27457 views

The occupiers are using kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which could lead to catastrophic consequences, according to the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The occupiers are using kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, showing a video, UNN reports.

Details

"The DIU's active action units have obtained evidence of the occupiers' use of kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the DIU said on social media.

It is noted that the video from the enemy fpv drone, obtained with the help of electronic intelligence, contains the UT4D.TT marking, which indicates the supply of the drone to the occupation forces by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"The flight trajectory of the Russian kamikaze drone is flying over ZNPP power units towards the Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol and Marhanets communities, which are under constant enemy attack," the DIU said.

The intelligence service reported that "the occupiers have equipped launch pads for their UAVs right next to the sixth reactor of the ZNPP".

In addition, according to the DIU, since the summer of 2023, the territory of the seized nuclear power plant has been used by the Russians to train fpv drone pilots - this is done by the so-called "Arkhangel" school, which is funded by the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly "Gru").

"The listed facts and evidence are yet another evidence of the criminal and irresponsible activities of the aggressor state of Russia at the nuclear facility occupied by it, which could have catastrophic consequences," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

The IAEA issued a statement on the situation at ZNPP26.04.24, 02:09 • 26657 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

