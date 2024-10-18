Occupied Energodar is almost completely without electricity: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Almost the entire city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been left without electricity due to a power outage. This is the second emergency power outage in the occupied city in recent times.
The accident left almost all residents of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, without electricity, Russian media report, UNN reports.
"There was an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage line outside the city. Almost the entire city was left without electricity," the press service of the occupied administration, illegally appointed by the Kremlin, said in a statement.
Addendum
The previous emergency power outage in Enerhodar occurred on October 5. Enerhodar is located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, not far from Zaporizhzhia NPP. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity - six power units of one gigawatt each.