Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes on Russian territory
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy, after a meeting with military leadership, stated that the Russian army fell short of its command's expectations, and Ukraine is preparing new long-range strikes. Preparation for the visit of US special envoy Kellogg and increasing weapons production in Ukraine were also discussed.
The Russian army is significantly behind its command's expectations for this summer. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with the Ukrainian military leadership, reports UNN.
According to him, Ukrainian units will continue to destroy the occupier and do everything to transfer the war to Russian territory.
We are preparing our new long-range strikes. We will also respond invariably harshly to every Russian strike on Ukrainians
During the meeting, preparations for the visit of US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg to Ukraine and work with partners on arms supplies and scaling up joint production of necessary defense equipment were also discussed.
Currently, about 40% of weapons for our defense are produced in Ukraine. And our task is to significantly increase this indicator, and therefore - the defense independence of our state
In this context, he announced necessary changes - "including regulatory, financial and personnel."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects full understanding from the US regarding what can be done to force Russia to peace.
