Russian occupiers sentenced a ZNPP employee for allegedly attempting sabotage
The occupying "court" sentenced 56-year-old ZNPP employee Natalia Shulha to 15 years in prison for allegedly planning sabotage. The woman was accused of attempting to blow up a power line in Enerhodar in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine.
This was reported in Telegram by the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, as reported by UNN.
The invaders believe that in June 2024, the woman allegedly attempted to "blow up the power line in Enerhodar to damage the electricity supply of the 3rd microdistrict."
On July 12, 2024, the occupation "law enforcement agencies" kidnapped Natalia, taking her into custody.
The evidence against her was a widely circulated obviously fake video on the occupation resources, filmed in various locations and from different angles by the occupiers themselves with the forced participation of the already detained Natalia.
On March 5, the "Zaporizhzhia Regional Court" found the woman guilty and sentenced her to 15 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 rubles.
Orlov notes that, unfortunately, there are many such fabricated "criminal cases" against civilians in the occupied territories.
Russia is building power lines from occupied Crimea to connect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to its energy grid. According to the former head of the operational unit of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Oleg Dudaryov, eventually the occupiers will have a power line to launch the power units and transmit electricity to the Russian grid. If this happens, they will almost completely take over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and it will be impossible to return it.