ZNPP restores connection to backup power line - IAEA
Kyiv • UNN
Zaporizhzhia NPP has restored connection to the 150 kV backup power line. However, the IAEA notes that the supply of electricity for reactor cooling and other important functions remains unstable.
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has resumed connecting to backup power supply, but the situation remains tense. This was reported by the IAEA press service, UNN reports.
Details
The IAEA said that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP has restored connection to a 150 kV power line, which can be used as a backup for the plant.
However, the supply of electricity needed to cool the reactor and other important functions remains unstable,
