ZNPP restores connection to backup power line - IAEA

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has resumed connecting to backup power supply, but the situation remains tense. This was reported by the IAEA press service, UNN reports.

Details

The IAEA said that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP has restored connection to a 150 kV power line, which can be used as a backup for the plant.

However, the supply of electricity needed to cool the reactor and other important functions remains unstable, - the agency added.

