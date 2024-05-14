Another adjuster "leaked" information to the Russians about the consequences of the strike on Odesa: another adjuster detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Another adjuster "leaked" information to the Russians about the consequences of the strike on Odesa: another adjuster detained

Another adjuster "leaked" information to the Russians about the consequences of the strike on Odesa: another adjuster detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Security Service detained another Russian agent who was leaking information to the FSB about the aftermath of a double missile strike on Odesa on March 15 that killed 21 people and injured 74 others.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another member of the FSB agent network who passed on information to the Russians about the consequences of the enemy's double missile attack on Odesa on March 15. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU

Details 

The detainee was the third member of an FSB agent group operating in different regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators adjusted missile attacks on Kyiv, Odesa, as well as Zhytomyr and Poltava regions.

Two Russian agents were detained as a result of a special SBU operation in March this year.

Law enforcers have tracked down and detained a third member of the enemy group in Odesa. 

According to the SBU, he was "reporting" to the FSB on the consequences of the aggressor's double missile attack on the regional center on March 15 this year. Then the Russians attacked a residential area of the city with two Iskander ballistic missiles. The first one hit a civilian building, resulting in numerous casualties among local residents. And when rescuers, ambulance workers and journalists arrived at the scene, the occupiers attacked them with a second missile.

After the enemy shelling, the agent walked around the area near the damaged buildings and covertly recorded the consequences of the "arrival".

Then he sent the relevant media files to the FSB via messenger with his comments, including the estimated number of victims.

Image

Subsequently, the attacker was preparing a series of Russian air strikes on local hospitals, as well as units of the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, and the State Emergency Service.

He was a 27-year-old resident of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, who left for Odesa six months after the city was seized. 

Earlier this year, the IDP was recruited by a staff member of the FSB department in Moscow and Moscow region. For cooperation with the Russian special service, the traitor received a monetary "reward" from it. 

SBU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Recall

As a result of an enemy attack on Odesa on March 15 , 21 people were killed and 74 others were injured of varying severity. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
energodarEnergodar
poltavaPoltava
zhytomyrZhytomyr
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising