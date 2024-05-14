Another adjuster "leaked" information to the Russians about the consequences of the strike on Odesa: another adjuster detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another member of the FSB agent network who passed on information to the Russians about the consequences of the enemy's double missile attack on Odesa on March 15. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

The detainee was the third member of an FSB agent group operating in different regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators adjusted missile attacks on Kyiv, Odesa, as well as Zhytomyr and Poltava regions.

Two Russian agents were detained as a result of a special SBU operation in March this year.

Law enforcers have tracked down and detained a third member of the enemy group in Odesa.

According to the SBU, he was "reporting" to the FSB on the consequences of the aggressor's double missile attack on the regional center on March 15 this year. Then the Russians attacked a residential area of the city with two Iskander ballistic missiles. The first one hit a civilian building, resulting in numerous casualties among local residents. And when rescuers, ambulance workers and journalists arrived at the scene, the occupiers attacked them with a second missile.

After the enemy shelling, the agent walked around the area near the damaged buildings and covertly recorded the consequences of the "arrival".

Then he sent the relevant media files to the FSB via messenger with his comments, including the estimated number of victims.

Subsequently, the attacker was preparing a series of Russian air strikes on local hospitals, as well as units of the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, and the State Emergency Service.

He was a 27-year-old resident of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, who left for Odesa six months after the city was seized.

Earlier this year, the IDP was recruited by a staff member of the FSB department in Moscow and Moscow region. For cooperation with the Russian special service, the traitor received a monetary "reward" from it.

SBU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

As a result of an enemy attack on Odesa on March 15 , 21 people were killed and 74 others were injured of varying severity.