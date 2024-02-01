Russians summon ZNPP workers for interrogation and threaten their family members - CNS

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 99972 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125592 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127828 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169450 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273193 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177540 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166964 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242319 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104827 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 97021 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 72017 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 68454 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 80735 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273193 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242319 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227601 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253048 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239010 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125562 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102752 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119338 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119805 views
Russians summon ZNPP workers for interrogation and threaten their family members - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23350 views

Russian occupants summon and threaten employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who refused to cooperate.

The Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on the employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant who refused to cooperate with the enemy but did not leave Enerhodar. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN

Current employees of the plant are not allowed to work, but are summoned for interrogation and their family members are threatened

- the CNS said in a statement.

It is noted that due to the specificity and complexity of the profession, the occupiers cannot recruit workers for the station, as there is a shortage of specialists throughout Russia. 

At the same time, the Russian administration claims that there is no shortage of personnel, but this information is not true, the CNS said. 

Currently, the plant is not generating electricity and is actually a blackmail tool in the hands of the occupiers.

Addendum

On January 25, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that he would visit Zaporizhzhya NPPin the next two weeks. 

The IAEA also reported in that Russian troops had re-laid mines around the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that had been removed in November.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
energodarEnergodar

Contact us about advertising