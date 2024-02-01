Russians summon ZNPP workers for interrogation and threaten their family members - CNS

The Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on the employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant who refused to cooperate with the enemy but did not leave Enerhodar. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Current employees of the plant are not allowed to work, but are summoned for interrogation and their family members are threatened - the CNS said in a statement.

It is noted that due to the specificity and complexity of the profession, the occupiers cannot recruit workers for the station, as there is a shortage of specialists throughout Russia.

At the same time, the Russian administration claims that there is no shortage of personnel, but this information is not true, the CNS said.

Currently, the plant is not generating electricity and is actually a blackmail tool in the hands of the occupiers.

On January 25, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that he would visit Zaporizhzhya NPPin the next two weeks.

The IAEA also reported in that Russian troops had re-laid mines around the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that had been removed in November.