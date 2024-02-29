russians jam communications in the occupied cities of Ukraine to block the work of partisans

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41167 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 160816 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95538 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 334969 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 274486 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204312 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239145 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253457 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372564 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 86933 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 160659 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 334788 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232722 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 274360 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28205 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41037 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34974 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98371 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105024 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians jam communications in the occupied cities of Ukraine to block the work of partisans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30837 views

russians jam Internet and telephone communications in the occupied Ukrainian settlements to prevent local residents from sharing information with Ukrainian forces about the movements of Russian troops.

russians jam communications in the occupied cities of Ukraine to block the work of partisans

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are jamming the Internet and telephone communications in the settlements. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that despite their own propaganda, the occupiers realize that they have no support among the local population. Therefore, the enemy jams the connection so that Ukrainians do not pass on information to the Defense Forces about the movement of Russians.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT29.02.24, 04:49 • 67980 views

In particular, Russians are massively jamming communications in Enerhodar to hide their actions 

- emphasized in the Resistance. 

At the same time, the National Resistance Center adds that this does not bring results, because it will not be possible to completely cut off the enemy's communications, and Ukrainians are in the majority in the TOT and they constantly transmit information about the real state of affairs in their native land.

Addendum

The Center for National Resistance calls on Ukrainians  to continue to transmit information about the enemy to a special chatbot.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Crimea , guerrillas reconnoitered the Belbek airfield and discovered two Russian 5H87 radar systems that monitor the airspace above the airfield and transmit all information to air defense systems. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine
Energodar
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87