russians jam communications in the occupied cities of Ukraine to block the work of partisans

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are jamming the Internet and telephone communications in the settlements. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that despite their own propaganda, the occupiers realize that they have no support among the local population. Therefore, the enemy jams the connection so that Ukrainians do not pass on information to the Defense Forces about the movement of Russians.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT

In particular, Russians are massively jamming communications in Enerhodar to hide their actions - emphasized in the Resistance.

At the same time, the National Resistance Center adds that this does not bring results, because it will not be possible to completely cut off the enemy's communications, and Ukrainians are in the majority in the TOT and they constantly transmit information about the real state of affairs in their native land.

Addendum

The Center for National Resistance calls on Ukrainians to continue to transmit information about the enemy to a special chatbot.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Crimea , guerrillas reconnoitered the Belbek airfield and discovered two Russian 5H87 radar systems that monitor the airspace above the airfield and transmit all information to air defense systems.