russia intensifies repressions in the temporarily occupied territories: conducts raids in Melitopol district, dispatches 10 thousand russian guards to visit houses, and engages "volunteers" to control the "public". This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the illegally held "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories, the russian administration is taking decisive measures, strengthening filtration measures, to ensure control over the situation.

Under the pretext of searching for drugs and checking the legality of weapons possession, representatives of russian law enforcement agencies began searching and checking documents of local residents.

In addition, the kremlin has deployed more than 10,000 russian guards to accompany participants in the "polling stations" and go door-to-door to local residents.

The occupiers also involve "volunteers" from the "company of the fighting brotherhood" to involve them in controlling the situation and even involve the "public" from among traitors and collaborators.

"Elections" in the occupation are not the usual democratic process, but a farce, the results of which are not recognized by any civilized country in the world - Ivan Fedorov said.

kremlin recruits students for fraud: scholarships for participation in the "elections" in the TOT