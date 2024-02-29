Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39123 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 151112 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90698 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 323043 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266579 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201789 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237523 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253035 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159171 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372464 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 78790 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 151152 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 323096 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228944 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266612 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26627 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35176 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33650 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92735 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99451 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 67980 views

russia intensifies repressions in the occupied Ukrainian territories, conducting raids, deploying more than 10,000 russian guards to visit homes and engaging "volunteers" to control local residents.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT

russia intensifies repressions in the temporarily occupied territories: conducts raids in Melitopol district, dispatches 10 thousand russian guards to visit houses, and engages "volunteers" to control the "public". This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the illegally held "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories, the russian administration is taking decisive measures, strengthening filtration measures,  to ensure control over the situation.

Under the pretext of searching for drugs and checking the legality of weapons possession, representatives of russian law enforcement agencies began searching and checking documents of local residents.

In addition, the kremlin has deployed more than 10,000 russian guards to accompany participants in the "polling stations" and go door-to-door to local residents.

The occupiers also involve "volunteers" from the "company of the fighting brotherhood" to involve them in controlling the situation and even involve the "public" from among traitors and collaborators.

"Elections" in the occupation are not the usual democratic process, but a farce, the results of which are not recognized by any civilized country in the world 

- Ivan Fedorov said.

kremlin recruits students for fraud: scholarships for participation in the "elections" in the TOT28.02.24, 22:49 • 31985 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Ivan Fedorov
Melitopol
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87