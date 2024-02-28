russian students will receive scholarships for participating in fraud during the "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The occupation administration in the occupied territories is preparing for a new stage of imitation "elections". Based on the previous experience of "referendums" and "local elections" that were not recognized by the majority of the local population, russia is planning a large-scale falsification of the results of the "elections".

As a result, the kremlin has put forward a plan to local gauleiters to draw a turnout of 75%, of which 80% should allegedly vote for putin.

To imitate such support, "volunteers" arrive in the temporarily occupied territories, including students of russian universities, who are promised scholarships if they agree to be "sent on a business trip" to participate in the masses.

Recall

Earlier, in the illegally occupied territories, the Central Election Commission of the russian Federation approved early voting by representatives of hostile forces to demonstrate "great support" for putin in the "electoral process".

The Russian military will vote in the elections in the TOT to simulate the turnout at the polling stations