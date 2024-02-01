The Russian military will vote in the elections in the TOT to simulate the turnout at the polling stations

The occupation administration plans to involve the russian military in the so-called "elections" in order to demonstrate "great support" for putin in the "election process" in the illegally seized territories.This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

The main task of the kremlin at the moment is to try to "legalize" its rule and the policy of nazism. To do this, the russian federation is playing an "election process" to demonstrate over 80% of russians' support for their leader, vladimir putin. - noted the Center of National Resistance.

Details

It is noted that the residents of the temporarily occupied territories ignored the "referendum" in 2022 and the Gauleiter "elections" in 2023. Therefore, the Kremlin paid special attention to the imitation of the turnout in the TOT.

According to the the Center for National Resistance the occupation forces located in the temporarily occupied territories, but not participating in hostilities, must apply to vote in March in order to artificially increase the attendance of "polling stations.

In the TOT, russians confiscate property of Ukrainians who failed to return home - Fedorov