Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 84218 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120996 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166650 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166370 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269877 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177141 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166901 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148643 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239521 views

Actual
russia cannot form fake registry offices in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23678 views

russia cannot find local specialists willing to work in civil registry offices in occupied Melitopol, Enerhodar, Polohy and Tokmak due to lack of personnel and cooperation with the occupation authorities.

So far, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Enerhodar, Pologi and Tokmak, russia cannot find specialists to work in the Civil Registration Office. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

After nearly two years of occupation of Ukrainian territory, the russian administration is unable to find employees for the Civil Registry Office in Melitopol, Enerhodar, Pologi, and Tokmak.

The reason is the lack of personnel willing to cooperate with the occupying force. The majority of the local population left the "liberators," and those who remained are not willing to cooperate with the enemy.

Therefore, russians bring in their workers, who are not guaranteed social or actual protection by moscow.

The arrival and employment of russian workers in the occupied territory of Ukraine entails consequences from which no one is immune.

- National Resistance Centre adds.

Julia Kotwicka

War
tokmakTokmak
ukraineUkraine
energodarEnergodar
melitopolMelitopol

Contact us about advertising