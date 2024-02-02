So far, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Enerhodar, Pologi and Tokmak, russia cannot find specialists to work in the Civil Registration Office. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

After nearly two years of occupation of Ukrainian territory, the russian administration is unable to find employees for the Civil Registry Office in Melitopol, Enerhodar, Pologi, and Tokmak.

The reason is the lack of personnel willing to cooperate with the occupying force. The majority of the local population left the "liberators," and those who remained are not willing to cooperate with the enemy.

Therefore, russians bring in their workers, who are not guaranteed social or actual protection by moscow.

The arrival and employment of russian workers in the occupied territory of Ukraine entails consequences from which no one is immune. - National Resistance Centre adds.

The occupiers are strengthening the totalitarian regime in Melitopol by installing additional cameras