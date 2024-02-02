The occupiers are strengthening the totalitarian regime in Melitopol by installing additional cameras

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the russian federation is building fences along the roads and installing video cameras at intersections to monitor the city's residents around the clock. This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The occupation authorities in the city of Melitopol are erecting fences along roads where there is almost no traffic, and video cameras have been placed at every intersection. Despite this, the issue of citizens' safety is not in the forefront of russians' minds.

The enemy's goal is more primitive and in the spirit of totalitarianism - residents should walk only where the "all-seeing eye of the big brother" can see - Ivan Fedorov said.

