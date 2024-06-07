AP: us to send about Україні 225 million in aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The United States plans to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth about 2 225 million, including ammunition for HIMARS missile systems, missiles for air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, patrol boats and other equipment.
The US authorities may allocate additional military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about.225 million. This was reported on Thursday, citing sources, by The Associated Press, reports UNN.
Details
The new package may include ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.
Officials also specified that it will include missiles for Hawk air defense systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, materials for detonation and spare parts.
