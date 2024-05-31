Stoltenberg commented on news from the United States about easing their policy regarding strikes on targets in the Russian Federation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on the latest news from the United States about easing their policy on strikes against targets in the Russian Federation, pointing out that welcomes that NATO allies provide support to Ukraine in various ways, but will not go into details of what type of support. He said this on Friday before an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague, writes UNN.

Well, I welcome the fact that NATO allies are providing support to Ukraine in various ways. But I will not go into details about what type of support and how Ukraine uses the different types of support it receives. I have said many times that we must remember that this is an aggressive war. Russia attacked another country, violated international law, and invaded Ukraine. And Ukraine has the right to self-defense. And this also includes the right to strike legitimate military targets inside Russia. And let me add to that this is becoming even more relevant as we see that Russia has opened a new front. Now they have again attacked Kharkiv region from the North. And the border and front lines are more or less the same. Therefore, they are hitting Ukraine with missiles, artillery based inside Russia. And, of course, Ukraine should be able to strike back and defend itself. This is part of the right to self-defense Stoltenberg said.

To clarify the expectations-how the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine will change the fact that several allies have lifted restrictions on the use of weapons donated by them on the territory of Russia, the Secretary General noted that "some NATO countries have never imposed any restrictions on the supplies they supplied to Ukraine." "And again, this is a matter of compliance with international law, Ukraine's right to self - defense," he said.

"Many allies have made it clear that they certainly accept that Ukraine is using the weapons it has received to defend itself, including strikes on military targets in Russia. Especially when these military facilities are used to attack and direct attacks from Russian territory. Further, we all expect that this will be done in accordance with international law and in a responsible manner. I will not go into details, except that, of course, we all assume that this will be done in a responsible way," Stoltenberg said.