Stoltenberg commented on news from the United States about easing their policy regarding strikes on targets in the Russian Federation

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33837 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99921 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143333 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148050 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243305 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172722 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164280 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221825 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 53354 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73117 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109688 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45496 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79890 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243305 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221825 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208202 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221170 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 33880 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23583 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109692 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112391 views
Stoltenberg commented on news from the United States about easing their policy regarding strikes on targets in the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30147 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on the latest news from the United States about easing its policy on strikes against targets in the Russian Federation, pointing out that he welcomes that NATO allies provide support to Ukraine in various ways, but will not go into details of what type of support.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on the latest news from the United States about easing their policy on strikes against targets in the Russian Federation, pointing out that welcomes that NATO allies provide support to Ukraine in various ways, but will not go into details of what type of support. He said this on Friday before an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague, writes UNN.

Well, I welcome the fact that NATO allies are providing support to Ukraine in various ways. But I will not go into details about what type of support and how Ukraine uses the different types of support it receives. I have said many times that we must remember that this is an aggressive war. Russia attacked another country, violated international law, and invaded Ukraine. And Ukraine has the right to self-defense. And this also includes the right to strike legitimate military targets inside Russia. And let me add to that this is becoming even more relevant as we see that Russia has opened a new front. Now they have again attacked Kharkiv region from the North. And the border and front lines are more or less the same. Therefore, they are hitting Ukraine with missiles, artillery based inside Russia. And, of course, Ukraine should be able to strike back and defend itself. This is part of the right to self-defense

Stoltenberg said.

To clarify the expectations-how the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine will change the fact that several allies have lifted restrictions on the use of weapons donated by them on the territory of Russia, the Secretary General noted that "some NATO countries have never imposed any restrictions on the supplies they supplied to Ukraine." "And again, this is a matter of compliance with international law, Ukraine's right to self - defense," he said.

"Many allies have made it clear that they certainly accept that Ukraine is using the weapons it has received to defend itself, including strikes on military targets in Russia. Especially when these military facilities are used to attack and direct attacks from Russian territory. Further, we all expect that this will be done in accordance with international law and in a responsible manner. I will not go into details, except that, of course, we all assume that this will be done in a responsible way," Stoltenberg said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
praguePrague
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

