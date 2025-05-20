Zelenskyy and Macron discussed defense cooperation and weapons production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders continued to prepare decisions within the coalition of the willing, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

According to the President of Ukraine, everything is becoming more practical.

Zelenskyy and Macron discussed support for the Ukrainian army, defense cooperation and domestic arms production in Ukraine.

Separate and detailed attention is paid to relations and coordination with the United States of America.

The President of Ukraine stressed the need to maintain a common vision and willingness to act together, and thanked France for its support.

