Armored vehicles and ammunition: The United States announced the list of weapons that will be included in the new aid package
Kyiv • UNN
The United States will provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance worth 2 2.225 billion, including ammunition for artillery, air defense systems, patrol boats, anti-tank weapons and other equipment.
As part of a new package of military assistance from the United States, Ukraine will receive ammunition for artillery, air defense and even patrol boats. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Department of Defense.
Details
In particular, the aid package announced by Joe Biden during a meeting with President Zelensky contains:
- missiles for Hawk air defense systems;
- Stinger MANPADS missiles
- 155 mm howitzers;
- artillery shells of 155 and 105 mm caliber;
- additional ammunition for HIMARS;
- ATGM TOW;
- tractors for transportation of Oivt;
- coastal and river patrol boats;
- Javelin anti-tank systems and AT-4 anti-tank grenade launchers;
- explosive ordnance;
- ammunition for small arms and hand grenades;
- night vision devices;
- spare parts, maintenance equipment, and other auxiliary equipment.
Blinken: Biden approves use of U.S. weapons to strike Russian targets on Russian side of border31.05.24, 16:50 • 25117 views
The total cost of the components of the package reaches 2 225 million. Funds are allocated under the PDA program-direct deliveries from US Army Reserves
Recall
US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris and announced a new допомоги 225 million aid package for Ukraine.