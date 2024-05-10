Missiles for Patriot, NASAMS and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles: the OP told what was included in the new US aid package
Kyiv • UNN
The United States announces a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, ammunition for HIMARS, and artillery.
Missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for HIMARS and artillery will be included in a new $400 million US aid package. This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.
The United States has officially announced $400 million in aid to Ukraine. The package will include missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for HIMARS and artillery, equipment, and more
The President also thanked Ukraine's allies.
Previously
Today, on May 10, the United States announced another $400 million military aid package to Ukraine.