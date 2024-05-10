US announces $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Today, on May 10, the United States announced the allocation of another $400 million military aid package to Ukraine. This was reported by the White House press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to the White House press service, Biden approved the allocation of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which will be used for defense goods and military training.

Addendum

POLITICO wrote that the United States plans to announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, MRAPs, Javelin anti-tank systems and other ammunition.