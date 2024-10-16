The Pentagon reveals what will be included in the new $425 million military aid package for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President Biden announces a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense equipment, HIMARS ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.
US President Joe Biden has announced a $425 million security assistance package for Kyiv. The Pentagon has disclosed details of what the new package will include, UNN reports.
"Today, the Department of Defense (U.S.) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This Presidential Decision Order (PDA) package, with an estimated value of $425 million, will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most pressing needs, including: air defense; air-to-ground weapons; missile and artillery munitions; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The features of the new assistance package include:
Additional ammunition for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS):
RIM-7 missiles and air defense support;
Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
Air-to-ground munitions;
155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;
Tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missiles (TOW);
Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
High mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);
Small arms and ammunition;
grenades, thermal agents and training equipment;
Explosive equipment and ammunition; and
Spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transportation.
"The United States will continue to work with nearly 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and related coalitions of forces and capabilities to meet Ukraine's urgent needs on the battlefield and to defend against Russian aggression," the statement said.
