Pentagon chief assures Ukraine of stable assistance "week after week"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77704 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106525 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149425 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153548 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249937 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174028 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165295 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148307 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33027 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42423 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36615 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61022 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54979 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211797 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237549 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77709 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54979 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61022 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112836 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113742 views
Actual
Pentagon chief assures Ukraine of stable assistance "week after week"

Pentagon chief assures Ukraine of stable assistance "week after week"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24089 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured that Ukraine will see a steady flow of U.S. military aid week after week and called on all allies and partners to reassess their ability to provide Ukraine with the air defense equipment it so desperately needs.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured that Ukraine will see a steady process of providing U.S. assistance week after week. He said this on May 20 during the opening of the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format). The Pentagon chief also called for a reassessment of its capabilities to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, UNN reported.

Details 

Lloyd Austin noted that the Contact Group met at a time when  Russian troops launched another offensive on Ukrainian territory. "In the coming weeks, the Kremlin's troops will try to push further - and try to create a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border," the Pentagon chief said. 

However, Ukraine's defenders are demonstrating "extraordinary courage," including by using the opportunities provided by the Contact Group as intended.

Austin pointed out that the United States is providing Ukraine with much-needed assistance, including 155mm artillery shells, HIMARS ammunition, air defense and anti-tank systems.

Through the adoption of additional measures, we will continue to approve substantial security assistance packages for Ukraine. And you will see a steady flow of American assistance to Ukraine week after week

- Pentagon chief said. 

He recalled that in early May, President Joe Biden announced an additional aid package of $400 million.  

We have already provided many of Ukraine's priority needs, and more aid is on the way

- said Austin.

He said that the new aid package includes additional ammunition for NASAMS and Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, HIMARS systems, ammunition for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems. This package also includes armored vehicles. 

In total, according to Austin,  the Contact Group countries have allocated more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia. 

State Department plans to confiscate Russian assets in the US in favor of Ukraine20.05.24, 07:31 • 84220 views

"As we speak, the Kremlin continues to intensify its bombardment of Ukraine, using Russian missiles and Iranian drones to strike even more civilian targets in Ukraine and put even more innocent Ukrainians in the crosshairs...And I will call on all of our valued allies and partners to reassess their ability to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it so desperately needs," the Pentagon chief said. 

Austin also said he looks forward to hearing from the Maritime Coalition and the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition today.

Ramstein-22: Pentagon chief opens meeting of contact group20.05.24, 15:30 • 24029 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
fim-92-stingerFIM-92 Stinger
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
nasamsNASAMS
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS

Contact us about advertising