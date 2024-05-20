Pentagon chief assures Ukraine of stable assistance "week after week"

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured that Ukraine will see a steady process of providing U.S. assistance week after week. He said this on May 20 during the opening of the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format). The Pentagon chief also called for a reassessment of its capabilities to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, UNN reported.

Lloyd Austin noted that the Contact Group met at a time when Russian troops launched another offensive on Ukrainian territory. "In the coming weeks, the Kremlin's troops will try to push further - and try to create a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border," the Pentagon chief said.

However, Ukraine's defenders are demonstrating "extraordinary courage," including by using the opportunities provided by the Contact Group as intended.

Austin pointed out that the United States is providing Ukraine with much-needed assistance, including 155mm artillery shells, HIMARS ammunition, air defense and anti-tank systems.

Through the adoption of additional measures, we will continue to approve substantial security assistance packages for Ukraine. And you will see a steady flow of American assistance to Ukraine week after week - Pentagon chief said.

He recalled that in early May, President Joe Biden announced an additional aid package of $400 million.

We have already provided many of Ukraine's priority needs, and more aid is on the way - said Austin.

He said that the new aid package includes additional ammunition for NASAMS and Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, HIMARS systems, ammunition for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems. This package also includes armored vehicles.

In total, according to Austin, the Contact Group countries have allocated more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

"As we speak, the Kremlin continues to intensify its bombardment of Ukraine, using Russian missiles and Iranian drones to strike even more civilian targets in Ukraine and put even more innocent Ukrainians in the crosshairs...And I will call on all of our valued allies and partners to reassess their ability to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it so desperately needs," the Pentagon chief said.

Austin also said he looks forward to hearing from the Maritime Coalition and the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition today.

