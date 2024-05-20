State Department plans to confiscate Russian assets in the US in favor of Ukraine

The State Department has announced its intention to confiscate Russian assets in the United States in favor of Ukraine. For this purpose, they will use a recently adopted law in America. According to UNN, this is reported on the State Department's page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the State Department is working with partners from the Group of Seven to confiscate Russian assets.

"Congress has given us the authority to confiscate Russian assets in the United States, and we intend to use it. We are working with our G7 partners to ensure that frozen Russian sovereign assets are used to compensate for the damage Putin continues to inflict on Ukraine," the statement said.

