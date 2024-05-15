The Estonian Parliament authorized the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine

The Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) has approved a law on the use of frozen funds of individuals of the Russian Federation to compensate for the damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by Postimees, according to UNN.

Details

65 Diet members voted in favor of the law, while three were against it.

According to the chairman of the Constitutional Committee, Hendrik Johannes Terras, the creation of legal regulation of the use of frozen assets is a complex task that a number of allied countries and international organizations are working on, and Estonia is playing a pioneering role here.

Russia is an aggressor country, and compensation for the war damage it has caused cannot be borne by Ukraine and its allies. Russia is responsible for causing the damage, and it should also bear this responsibility, - He said.

The head of the constitutional committee also noted that in order to ensure liability for compensation for Ukraine's losses, assets that have already been frozen under international sanctions and whose owners still cannot use or dispose of them can be used.

With the law adopted today, Estonia proposes a mechanism that provides for the liability of those people and companies that are directly involved in or facilitate aggression, - He said.

It is noted that, according to the law, the assets of individuals and legal entities frozen under sanctions may be used as an advance payment to compensate for the damages owed by Russia to Ukraine.

Addendum

The decision of the parliament was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tahkna.

This is great news! Our parliament has overwhelmingly passed a law that will allow us to use Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine! I hope the President will sign it into law as soon as possible, - he wrote.

Recall

