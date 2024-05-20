Ramstein-22: Pentagon chief opens meeting of contact group

Today, May 20, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opened a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format), UNN reports.

Details

The meeting is held in a virtual format.

This is the 22nd meeting of the participants of the Ramstein format.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S.-led coalition of allies from nearly 50 countries that have come together to support Ukraine's defense against Russia's ongoing invasion is celebrating its two-year anniversary.

US prepares new aid package for Ukraine - White House

During a briefing on the results of Ramstein 21, he announced new arms purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion.