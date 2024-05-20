Ramstein-22: Pentagon chief opens meeting of contact group
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opens the 22nd meeting of the U.S.-led coalition to support Ukraine's defense against Russian invasion.
Today, May 20, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opened a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format), UNN reports.
The meeting is held in a virtual format.
This is the 22nd meeting of the participants of the Ramstein format.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S.-led coalition of allies from nearly 50 countries that have come together to support Ukraine's defense against Russia's ongoing invasion is celebrating its two-year anniversary.
During a briefing on the results of Ramstein 21, he announced new arms purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion.