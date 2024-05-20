Ramstein-22: Pentagon chief opens meeting of contact group

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78638 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106796 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149687 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250143 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174106 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165368 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34083 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43579 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37731 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61998 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224425 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78638 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55992 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61998 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112862 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113765 views
Ramstein-22: Pentagon chief opens meeting of contact group

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24030 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opens the 22nd meeting of the U.S.-led coalition to support Ukraine's defense against Russian invasion.

Today, May 20, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opened a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format), UNN reports.

Details

The meeting is held in a virtual format.

This is the 22nd meeting of the participants of the Ramstein format. 

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S.-led coalition of allies from nearly 50 countries that have come together to support Ukraine's defense against Russia's ongoing invasion is celebrating its two-year anniversary.

US prepares new aid package for Ukraine - White House16.05.24, 06:44 • 119588 views

During a briefing on the results of Ramstein 21, he announced new arms purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

