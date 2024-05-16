US prepares new aid package for Ukraine - White House

The United States is preparing a new batch of weapons and military equipment to be sent to Ukraine. This was announced at a briefing by the White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, UNN reports .

Details

We are also working on another emergency assistance package for Ukraine Jean-Pierre said.

She did not specify what exactly would be included in the new aid package. However, she noted that the United States is seeking to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region, where "Ukrainian forces are engaged in fierce fighting.

Jean-Pierre said that Russian troops have attempted an offensive in the Kharkiv region and may soon intensify offensive operations. Russia is trying to create a "shallow buffer zone along the Ukrainian border".

"We are closely coordinating with Ukraine to help it prepare," Jean-Pierre emphasized.

We are working to ensure that the weapons show themselves at the front as soon as possible: Zelensky on new aid package from the US