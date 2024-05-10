We are working to ensure that the weapons show themselves at the front as soon as possible: Zelensky on new aid package from the US

Ukraine is working on logistics to ensure that all weapons are deployed to the frontline as soon as possible. This statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a new decision on American support, UNN reports.

Today, there is a new decision on American support, a decision made by President Biden. This includes artillery, anti-tank weapons, equipment and air defense. This is what we need. Thank you. We are working on the logistics to ensure that all the weapons will be used at the front as soon as possible - Zelensky said during his evening address.

Add

In addition, the President of Ukraine spoke about a good conversation with the President of Slovakia, who was on a visit to Ukraine.

New HIMARS, armored vehicles and missiles for air defense: US reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

"We also talked about defense cooperation and the political results that we should achieve next month in relations with the European Union. It's time to actually open negotiations, and this strategic signal is needed by Ukraine and everyone in Europe," Zelenskyy summarized.

US announces $400 million in military aid to Ukraine