US prepares new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine - Politico

On Friday, May 10, Washington will announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine. This was reported by POLITICO with reference to its own sources, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that after a new offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, the United States plans to announce a new support package for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The package, which will include the transfer of weapons already in US stockpiles, includes new Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, MRAPs, Javelin anti-armor systems and other ammunition.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the morning of May 10 Russia launched a new wave of offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector. The Russian offensive was stopped by artillery fire, and a fierce battle is currently underway in this direction.

