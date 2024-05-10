US prepares new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine - Politico

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85357 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151016 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154990 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251119 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174318 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165547 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226321 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35950 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33813 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67905 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36013 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251119 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226321 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212351 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238078 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224840 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85357 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67905 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113069 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113954 views
US prepares new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24420 views

The United States plans to announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, MRAPs, Javelin anti-tank systems, and other ammunition.

On Friday, May 10, Washington will announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine. This was reported by POLITICO with reference to its own sources, UNN reported.

Details 

It is noted that after a new offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, the United States plans to announce a new support package for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The package, which will include the transfer of weapons already in US stockpiles, includes new Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, MRAPs, Javelin anti-armor systems and other ammunition.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the morning of May 10 Russia launched a new wave of offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector. The Russian offensive was stopped by artillery fire, and a fierce battle is currently underway in this direction.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
fim-92-stingerFIM-92 Stinger
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising