"The border is a gray area": Syniehubov explains whether Russian troops can enter Kharkiv region

The northern districts of the Kharkiv region are a "gray zone" where the fighting is ongoing. Enemy troops can enter these areas during the fighting. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Thus, when asked whether Russian troops would cross the border of Ukraine, he stated that there is a certain "gray zone" near the border where military operations are ongoing, during which Russian troops could enter the territory of Ukraine.

The fact is that the entire border area, all the settlements are actually a "gray zone". The same is true in the Kupyansk sector, where our soldiers repelled 17 attacks over the last day. We say that active hostilities are taking place on their territory. This is how the enemy can enter certain territories with their equipment, and then there are hostilities - the enemy is destroyed there - Sinegubov said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending their positions in the Kharkiv region. At 5 a.m. , the enemy attempted to break through our defense line. These attacks were repelled, battles of varying intensity are ongoing, and reserves have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine has successfully repelled a new wave of Russian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv sector with artillery fire after preparing for an offensive.