Discussed air defense capabilities and increasing sky protection: Zelenskyy revealed first details of conversation with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed air defense capabilities with US President Donald Trump. The parties agreed to work on increasing the protection of the Ukrainian sky and to hold a meeting of teams.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with US President Donald Trump. They discussed air defense capabilities and agreed to work on increasing sky protection, UNN reports.
Today we talked about the situation: about Russian air strikes and, more broadly, about the situation at the front. President Trump is very well informed, thank you for this attention to Ukraine. We discussed air defense capabilities and agreed to work on increasing sky protection. We agreed on a corresponding meeting of our teams
The conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump seems to have taken place. Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported that "the conversation between the Presidents," without specifying, was "very important and substantive"