Ukraine Calls on the Hague Tribunal to Order Russia to Dismantle the Kerch Bridge

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58114 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102406 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165334 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136928 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142598 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138809 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112047 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104735 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96464 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109044 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111142 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41584 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49104 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181405 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141432 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141517 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146246 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137692 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154599 views
Ukraine Calls on the Hague Tribunal to Order Russia to Dismantle the Kerch Bridge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30718 views

Ukraine asks the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague to order Russia to dismantle the Kerch Bridge to restore shipping. Zolotareva calls for an end to Russia's violations of international maritime law.

The Hague Tribunal should order Russia to dismantle and remove the so-called Kerch Bridge, as this is the only way to restore passage for ships from all countries that have used the strait in the past and ships that will use the strait in the future. This was reported by UNN with reference to the speech of the Deputy Agent of Ukraine Oksana Zolotareva at the Arbitration Tribunal.

Details

According to Zolotareva, Russia, which ratified the UNCLOS Convention, agreed to abide by the law of the sea, but as the past two weeks have shown, Russia has violated this obligation for its own interests, ignoring its international legal obligations to respect freedom of navigation, protect the marine environment and preserve underwater cultural heritage.

"We ask this Tribunal to tell Russia that 'enough is enough'. We ask you to fulfill the intent of the Convention on the Law of the Sea. We ask you to uphold the legal norms of the oceans and seas designed to protect the common interests of all mankind. The tribunal should order Russia to dismantle and remove the so-called Kerch Bridge. Dismantling the bridge is the only way to restore passage for vessels of all countries that have used the strait in the past and for vessels that will use the strait in the future. Russia illegally built this bridge, and now it must remove it to ensure passage through the Kerch Strait in accordance with international law," Zolotareva said.

She emphasized that it is not enough to tell Russia that it is violating international law, it is necessary to order Russia to provide guarantees that it will not repeat its violations in the future.

"Russia should be ordered to stop its illegal behavior. Russia should be ordered to clean up the consequences of its illegal actions by releasing and canceling its registration of the Ukrainian drilling rigs it has illegally seized and whose flag it has changed. Russia should be ordered to conduct appropriate studies on the impact of Russian construction projects in the Kerch Strait on the marine environment. It is also necessary to order Russia to take measures to remediate the environmental damage caused by these projects and to study the ongoing risks of environmental damage," Zolotareva added.

Recall

On September 23, hearings began in The Hague in arbitration proceedings initiated by Ukraine against the Russian Federation under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to protect its rights as a coastal state in the maritime zones adjacent to Crimea in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
the-hagueThe Hague
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
crimean-bridgeCrimean bridge

