Large-scale drone attack in Russia: explosions heard, fire started in Novorossiysk

On the night of January 11, Russia is massively attacked by drones. In a number of regions, air defense systems and explosions were heard, and in Novorossiysk, there were reports of a fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian Telegram channel Mash.

Details

It is noted that the drone attack was reported by local residents of Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov and Lipetsk regions.

The Russians also wrote that drones were attacking Novorossiysk.

Relevant footage was posted online, where air defense systems could be heard, followed by at least one explosion. Later, local residents posted videos of the fire.

According to one of the authors of the video, the UAV arrived at the port.

Recall

In occupied Crimea, the Kerch Bridge was closed due to the recording of drones. Air defense systems are operating over the peninsula, aviation has been deployed, and local residents report explosions in Kerch.