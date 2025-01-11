ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Large-scale drone attack in Russia: explosions heard, fire started in Novorossiysk

Large-scale drone attack in Russia: explosions heard, fire started in Novorossiysk

 29990 views

On the night of January 11, Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Local residents reported air defense operations and explosions in Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov, Lipetsk, and Novorossiysk regions.

On the night of January 11, Russia is massively attacked by drones. In a number of regions, air defense systems and explosions were heard, and in Novorossiysk, there were reports of a fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian Telegram channel Mash. 

Details

It is noted that the drone attack was reported by local residents of Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov and Lipetsk regions.

The Russians also wrote that drones were attacking Novorossiysk.

Relevant footage was posted online, where air defense systems could be heard, followed by at least one explosion. Later, local residents posted videos of the fire.

According to one of the authors of the video, the UAV arrived at the port.

Recall

In occupied Crimea, the Kerch Bridge was closed due to the recording of drones. Air defense systems are operating over the peninsula, aviation has been deployed, and local residents report explosions in Kerch.

Vita Zelenetska

