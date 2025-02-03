Kerch Bridge remains one of the goals - Navy spokesman
Kyiv • UNN
Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed that the Kerch Bridge is one of the targets in the region. The Russians are stepping up their defense of the facility and preparing for possible attacks after losing half of their defenses to storms.
The Kerch Bridge is still one of the targets in the area. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .
They (Russians - ed.) are trying to protect this object (Kerch Bridge - ed.) as much as possible. The enemy is waiting, they are preparing to repel possible attacks, and it is impossible to say that these are groundless actions, because of course this object has remained and remains one of the targets in the area
Crimean bridge should be destroyed - Budanov13.07.24, 16:17 • 63826 views
Addendum [1
On January 4, the Crimean Wind monitoring group reported that Russia had lost almost half of the barriers from barges near the Kerch Bridge during the fall-winter storms.
On January 6, Pletenchuk said that Russians are trying to use every opportunity to restore the structures near the Kerch Bridgethat were damaged by the storms.