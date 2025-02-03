Kerch Bridge remains one of the goals - Navy spokesman

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33670 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70658 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103352 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102572 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130550 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103799 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96363 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113394 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29639 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107856 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33567 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124883 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153330 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4101 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10859 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107860 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113398 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138823 views
Kerch Bridge remains one of the goals - Navy spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28943 views

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed that the Kerch Bridge is one of the targets in the region. The Russians are stepping up their defense of the facility and preparing for possible attacks after losing half of their defenses to storms.

The Kerch Bridge is still one of the targets in the area. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .  

They (Russians - ed.) are trying to protect this object (Kerch Bridge - ed.) as much as possible. The enemy is waiting, they are preparing to repel possible attacks, and it is impossible to say that these are groundless actions, because of course this object has remained and remains one of the targets in the area

- Pletenchuk said. 

Crimean bridge should be destroyed - Budanov13.07.24, 16:17 • 63826 views

Addendum   [1

On January 4, the Crimean Wind monitoring group reported that Russia had lost almost half of the barriers from barges near the Kerch Bridge during the fall-winter storms.  

On January 6, Pletenchuk said that Russians are trying to use every opportunity to restore the structures near the Kerch Bridgethat were damaged by the storms.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
crimean-bridgeCrimean bridge

Contact us about advertising