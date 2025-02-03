Kerch Bridge remains one of the goals - Navy spokesman

The Kerch Bridge is still one of the targets in the area. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

They (Russians - ed.) are trying to protect this object (Kerch Bridge - ed.) as much as possible. The enemy is waiting, they are preparing to repel possible attacks, and it is impossible to say that these are groundless actions, because of course this object has remained and remains one of the targets in the area - Pletenchuk said.

Crimean bridge should be destroyed - Budanov

On January 4, the Crimean Wind monitoring group reported that Russia had lost almost half of the barriers from barges near the Kerch Bridge during the fall-winter storms.

On January 6, Pletenchuk said that Russians are trying to use every opportunity to restore the structures near the Kerch Bridgethat were damaged by the storms.