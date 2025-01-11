Drones reported in Crimea: Russia has raised aircraft, closed the Kerch Bridge

The Kerch Bridge has been closed in Russian-occupied Crimea. UAVs are being spotted over the peninsula, air defense systems are being operated, and aircraft are taking to the skies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor's office of Anapa, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, and the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

Details

It is noted that around January 10, at 23:22, it became known that the Crimean Bridge was blocked. The reason for this was the fixation of drones. At the same time, an alarm was raised in the military units of Sevastopol.

The city air defense alert system was launched - the Anapa City Hall said in a statement .

Later, it became known that a helicopter was flying over the Leninsky district of Sevastopol, and three planes flew over Simferopol in the direction of the north. In addition, Russia took off from the Belbek airfield.

As of 23:47, drones could be heard flying over Dzhankoy and the Dzhankoy district. Local residents filmed video and recorded sound of what was happening. Around the same time, air defense systems were activated in Dzhankoy.

At 23:53, a loud explosion was heard in Kerch. Local residents suggest that it may have been the work of air defense.

Loud explosion in Kerch may be the work of Russian air defense - Crimean Wind writes .

A few minutes later, a second fighter jet was lifted from the Belbek, and a fifth plane flew over Simferopol, this time in the direction of Sevastopol.

In addition to the above, drones were spotted over Sudak and Yevpatoriya.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day on January 10, 198 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation is most difficult in several sectors.