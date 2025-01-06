Russian Navy: Russia is trying to restore facilities near Kerch Bridge that were damaged by storms

The Russians are trying to use every opportunity to repair the structures near the Kerch Bridge that were damaged by the storms.

This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

They are trying to use every opportunity to restore these facilities. Of course, the period of storms is quite long in the Black Sea, and the weather in the Kerch Strait is also quite stormy. In this sense, it makes adjustments to the plans of the Russian occupiers, but of course they are taking maximum measures to protect this structure - Pletenchuk said.

The Russians have maximized the use of echeloned air defense systems on the Kerch bridge.

So far, there are no trends to reduce their activity. You can see that they have saturated this facility with echelon air defense systems to the maximum extent possible, and the number of fuel trucks has increased, which is also no accident. This is a consequence of the use of the Kerch bridge for fuel supply - Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

The Crimean Wind monitoring group, citing satellite imagery, reported that Russia had lost almost half of the barriers made of barges near the Kerch Bridge during the fall and winter storms.

On December 29, Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that storms in the Kerch Strait this year had already disabled some of the Russian barrierscreated to protect the Kerch Bridge.

In September, it was reported that on the island of Tuzla, near the Kerch bridge, Russians were installing metal towers with platforms on which they were placing air defense systems to protect the Crimean bridge.

In July 2024, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov stated that the Crimean bridge should be destroyed.