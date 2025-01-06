Russian Navy: Russia is trying to restore facilities near Kerch Bridge that were damaged by storms

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148330 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127918 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135498 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134324 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110760 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164464 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104472 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113962 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131132 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129945 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39684 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100167 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102413 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148334 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171639 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164465 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192199 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181398 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129945 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131132 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151831 views
Russian Navy: Russia is trying to restore facilities near Kerch Bridge that were damaged by storms

Russian Navy: Russia is trying to restore facilities near Kerch Bridge that were damaged by storms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27809 views

Russia is trying to restore the defenses near the Kerch Bridge that were damaged by the storms. The occupiers have reinforced the facility with echeloned air defense systems and increased the number of fuel tankers to supply fuel.

The Russians are trying to use every opportunity to repair the structures near the Kerch Bridge that were damaged by the storms.

This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

They are trying to use every opportunity to restore these facilities. Of course, the period of storms is quite long in the Black Sea, and the weather in the Kerch Strait is also quite stormy. In this sense, it makes adjustments to the plans of the Russian occupiers, but of course they are taking maximum measures to protect this structure

- Pletenchuk said. 

The Russians have maximized the use of echeloned air defense systems on the Kerch bridge.

So far, there are no trends to reduce their activity. You can see that they have saturated this facility with echelon air defense systems to the maximum extent possible, and the number of fuel trucks has increased, which is also no accident. This is a consequence of the use of the Kerch bridge for fuel supply

- Pletenchuk said.

AddendumAddendum

The Crimean Wind monitoring group, citing satellite imagery, reported that Russia had lost almost half of the barriers made of barges near the Kerch Bridge during the fall and winter storms.

On December 29, Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that storms in the Kerch Strait this year had already disabled some of the Russian barrierscreated to protect the Kerch Bridge.

In September, it was reported that on the island of Tuzla, near the Kerch bridge, Russians were installing metal towers with platforms on which they were placing air defense systems to protect the Crimean bridge.

In July 2024, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov stated that the Crimean bridge should be destroyed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
krymCrimea
crimean-bridgeCrimean bridge

