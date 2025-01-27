Russia restores protection of the Kerch bridge after devastating storms: what is known

Russia continues to restore the protective structures of the Kerch Bridge, which were damaged during the storms. The barriers are to protect the crossing from possible attacks by Ukrainian naval drones. This is reported by Crimean Wind, according to UNN.

In the northern part of the bridge from the Black Sea, 17 barges with booms are currently deployed.

Back in October, there were 36 such barges, but the elements destroyed most of them. Since the end of December, the occupiers have been actively restoring the barriers in an effort to protect the crossing from attacks by Ukrainian maritime drones.

“Our eyes regularly record tugboats transporting new barges to protect the bridge from attacks by Ukrainian maritime drones,” the statement said.

Recall

The storms in the Kerch Strait in 2024 disabled part of the Russian barriers created to protect the Kerch Bridge.