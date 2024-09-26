Navy: Russia is unlikely to be able to build a protective structure for the Kerch Bridge this season

Russia, trying to cover the Kerch Bridge, has started construction of a "mysterious structure", but it is unlikely to complete the construction this season, as the stormy season is beginning, and accordingly, it will be very difficult to build something in such conditions. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

It will become clear what it is when they complete the building. But this season, most likely, they won't be able to do it because the stormy season is starting, and it will be very difficult to build anything in such conditions. It may be a protective structure or another crossing, but it is too early to draw conclusions. We'll see how they go through this period, which starts in the fall and ends in the spring. They are constantly trying to place and build something new in the Kerch Strait. It can be a variety of hydraulic structures or barriers. As we can see, from time to time they even end up on the shore after another storm - Pletenchuk said.

Earlier, Pletenchuk reported that Russia is reinforcing air defense on the Kerch bridge, even using exhibition models. The construction of a "mysterious structure" has begun at the Kerch crossing, which may be an additional defense against drones.