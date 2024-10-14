Pletenchuk: Azov Sea is under fire control of the Navy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the Sea of Azov is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Navy. Two Russian submarines remain in the Black Sea, whose main function is to protect Novorossiysk.
The Sea of Azov is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Navy. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .
They are making every effort to protect the Crimean bridge, and this object remains a priority and they are directing all their resources to it. We can even observe that such facilities as the oil depot were not as protected as the so-called Crimean bridge
The barriers used by Russia to cover the Kerch Bridge were washed up on the shores of Kerch13.10.24, 17:30 • 34526 views
He reminded that there are still two submarines in the Black Seathat are cruise missile carriers, but noted that their main function is now to protect the Novorossiysk base.
"There are still no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov due to fears of losing them as the Sea of Azov is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Navy," Pletenchuk said.