The barriers used by Russia to cover the Kerch Bridge were washed up on the shores of Kerch
Kyiv • UNN
Fragments of the boom barriers installed by Russia to protect the Kerch Bridge float off the coast of Kerch. Russia is stepping up its defense of the bridge by increasing the number of barges and installing additional barriers.
The boom barriers, which Russia is trying to use to protect the Kerch Bridge from possible attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones, are floating in the waters off the coast of Kerch. This was reported by Radio Liberty , UNNand UNN .
Details
Fragments of the boom barriers are drifting in the area of the Kerch city embankment. A part of the boom barriers washed ashore by the sea current in the central district of Kerch
The publication recalls that in the summer of 2024, Russia began deploying barges on the south side of the bridge, and later additional barges and floating booms appeared, running parallel to the Kerch Bridge.
New satellite images show a significant increase in the number of barges protecting the bridge. The Kerch Bridge provides the main traffic to occupied Crimea from Russian territory and is also used for military supplies to the Crimean peninsula
Recall
The Russian occupation forces are actively strengthening the defense of the Crimean bridgewith the help of floating barriers and barges, as well as building concrete fortifications on the shore near the arched span of the bridge.
Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Russia continues to deploy air defense systemson the Kerch bridge, even exhibition models, and has started construction of a “mysterious structure” on the Kerch crossing.