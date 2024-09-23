Hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea began in Hague

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea began in Hague

Hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea began in Hague

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16607 views

Hearings on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia over violations of the law of the sea have begun in The Hague. Ukraine demands to restore its rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

The presentation of Ukraine's position in the case concerning the rights of a coastal state in the Black and Azov Seas and in the Kerch Strait (Ukraine v. Russia) has begun at the arbitration tribunal in The Hague, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 23, the delegation of Ukraine, headed by the agent of Ukraine, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Anton Korynevych, began presenting Ukraine's position at oral hearings at the arbitral tribunal established in accordance with Annex VII to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea in the case concerning the rights of Ukraine as a coastal state in the Black and Azov Seas and in the Kerch Strait (Ukraine v. Russia)," the statement said.

The case, which was filed by Ukraine in 2016, concerns Russia's violation of the fundamental principles of the law of the sea - the right of transit passage, freedom of navigation, and the obligation to protect the underwater environment and underwater cultural heritage.

The hearings at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will last until October 5, 2024 and are confidential to the public except for the opening and closing statements of the agents of the disputing parties.

"Bringing Russia to justice for violations of international law is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The work of the Ukrainian delegation in The Hague over the next two weeks is aimed at restoring justice for our country and our people in the field of the law of the sea," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Wanting to take possession of the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait, Russia built large gates at their entrance to restrict international shipping, allowing mostly its own small riverboats to pass through. Now, Russia views the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov, and possibly even parts of the Black Sea as its own waters. russia wants these waters to be seen as part of its 21st century empire. And although you will hear Russian experts say that the Azov Sea is like a lake or a river, Ukraine strongly rejects these claims, and this tribunal should reject them as well. The Sea of Azov is not a lake or a small river delta. It is more than 37,000 square kilometers of semi-enclosed sea. The bridge is illegal and must be dismantled. The passage through the Kerch Strait should be similar to what it was before this illegal obstruction to navigation began

- Ukraine's agent, Korynevych, pointed out in particular during his speech.

He emphasized that "Ukraine's appeal to this tribunal is simple". "We ask you to apply the Convention as it is written. According to Article 293, you "apply this Convention" according to the facts before you. Exercise the compulsory jurisdiction that UNCLOS gives you. And for the small but important case of Russia's unlawful behavior that is being considered - its violation of the law of the sea - hold Russia accountable," said Ambassador Korynevych.

Hearings on Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea begin in Hague today
23.09.24, 09:00

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising