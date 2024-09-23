Hearings on Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea begin in Hague today

The hearing of the arbitration proceedings initiated by Ukraine against the Russian Federation under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to protect its rights as a coastal state in the maritime zones adjacent to Crimea in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait will start on September 23 at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the PCA reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The arbitration hearing on the rights of coastal states in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, initiated by Ukraine against the Russian Federation, will begin on September 23, 2024," the statement said.

As indicated, the hearing will focus on the merits of the case and the remaining issues of jurisdiction and admissibility, and will take place in the Administrative Council Chamber at the seat of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

Addendum

On September 14, 2016, Ukraine announced that it had initiated arbitration proceedings against the Russian Federation under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to protect its rights as a coastal state in the maritime zones adjacent to Crimea in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.