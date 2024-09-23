ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Hearings on Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea begin in Hague today

Kyiv  •  UNN

The arbitration hearing on the rights in the Black and Azov Seas, initiated by Ukraine against Russia, will start on September 23, 2024. The proceedings will take place at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

The hearing of the arbitration proceedings initiated by Ukraine against the Russian Federation under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to protect its rights as a coastal state in the maritime zones adjacent to Crimea in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait will start on September 23 at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the PCA reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The arbitration hearing on the rights of coastal states in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, initiated by Ukraine against the Russian Federation, will begin on September 23, 2024," the statement said.

As indicated, the hearing will focus on the merits of the case and the remaining issues of jurisdiction and admissibility, and will take place in the Administrative Council Chamber at the seat of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

Addendum

On September 14, 2016, Ukraine announced that it had initiated arbitration proceedings against the Russian Federation under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to protect its rights as a coastal state in the maritime zones adjacent to Crimea in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

Julia Shramko

