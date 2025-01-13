Kerch bridge blocked in occupied Crimea due to alarm, air defense system in Bryansk

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Kerch Bridge traffic was blocked due to an air raid alert, and air defense is operating in the Russian city of Bryansk. This was reported by UNN with reference to Krym.Realii and Russian Telegram channels.

Details

According to the newspaper, an air raid alert has been declared in Sevastopol. Traffic on the Kerch Bridge is also blocked. Monitoring channels report missile launches in the direction of Crimea, but it is currently impossible to verify this information from independent sources.

Telegram channels also report an alarm in the Bryansk region, as well as the operation of Russian air defense systems.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said that a UAV was destroyed on the territory of the region.

Recall

The Russian military hospital on fire in Tula has completely collapsed its roof. Firefighters have been unable to control the fire for about 5 hours.