Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social media

During the night attack on Kyiv on July 10, social media users streamed the work of air defense forces against Russian "Shaheds". This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, broadcasts were organized on the TikTok social network. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reacted to this.

I ask all Kyiv residents to refrain from taking photos and videos. Your life and health are more important than filming the attack! Please stay in safe places, do not stand near the window or on the balcony - wrote the head of the KMVA, Tymur Tkachenko.

He urged not to disseminate relevant photo and video materials, as "the enemy can use them."

Recall

Kyiv was subjected to a massive enemy attack on the night of Thursday, July 10. Around 2:00 a.m., the head of the KMVA, Tymur Tkachenko, reported a hit on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

As of 4:19 a.m., the number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, increased to 7 people.

