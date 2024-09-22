Occupants build towers for air defense systems along the Crimean bridge - Crisis Group

On the island of Tuzla, near the Kerch bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with platforms on which they are placing air defense systems to protect the Crimean bridge. This is reported by the Center for Investigative Journalism, according to UNN.

Details

The Crisis Group found two such towers with Pantsyr-S1M anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, and also reconnoitered the site where these and other structures are stored.

According to publicly available photos and videos, during the week the occupiers installed two metal towers on both sides of the bridge on the section of the Tuzla Island. Visually, their height is 30-35 meters above sea level.

At the top of each tower, the Russians placed a Pantsir-S1M air defense system, or rather, the combat modules themselves. This air defense system can be placed on tracked and wheeled chassis, as well as installed permanently, creating a “dome” of security over the facility with a 15 km height and 20 km radius, according to the tactical and technical characteristics of this system.

Pletenchuk on the Crimean Bridge: at some point it will cease to exist

It is noted that the Russians are likely to continue installing such towers along the bridge, as a dozen similar transformer sections have been spotted on the construction site from the city of Kerch.

In addition, the latest video shows metal “hedgehogs” that the occupiers are also installing in the sea to protect against attacks by maritime drones.

Recall

The ATES movement reports on the degradation of structural elements of the Crimean bridge. The number of air defense systems in Crimea is decreasing, making the bridge more vulnerable.