Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Occupants build towers for air defense systems along the Crimean bridge - Crisis Group

Occupants build towers for air defense systems along the Crimean bridge - Crisis Group

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34491 views

On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.

On the island of Tuzla, near the Kerch bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with platforms on which they are placing air defense systems to protect the Crimean bridge. This is reported by the Center for Investigative Journalism, according to UNN.

Details

The Crisis Group found two such towers with Pantsyr-S1M anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, and also reconnoitered the site where these and other structures are stored.

According to publicly available photos and videos, during the week the occupiers installed two metal towers on both sides of the bridge on the section of the Tuzla Island. Visually, their height is 30-35 meters above sea level.

Image

At the top of each tower, the Russians placed a Pantsir-S1M air defense system, or rather, the combat modules themselves. This air defense system can be placed on tracked and wheeled chassis, as well as installed permanently, creating a “dome” of security over the facility with a 15 km height and 20 km radius, according to the tactical and technical characteristics of this system.

Pletenchuk on the Crimean Bridge: at some point it will cease to exist22.08.24, 11:42 • 18224 views

It is noted that the Russians are likely to continue installing such towers along the bridge, as a dozen similar transformer sections have been spotted on the construction site from the city of Kerch.

Image

In addition, the latest video shows metal “hedgehogs” that the occupiers are also installing in the sea to protect against attacks by maritime drones.

Image

Recall

The ATES movement reports on the degradation of structural elements of the Crimean bridge. The number of air defense systems in Crimea is decreasing, making the bridge more vulnerable.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

