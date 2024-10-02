russia has again stepped up its attempts to protect the Kerch Bridge

New satellite images show that russia has strengthened the defense of the Kerch Bridge against Ukrainian attacks, including by naval drones. UNN writes about this with reference to Business Insider.

Details

New satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies shows how russia has begun to strengthen the defense of the Kerch Bridge against attacks by Ukrainian naval drones.

In addition to the new barriers, russia has taken additional measures to protect the bridge. Satellite images taken on Saturday showed two Pantsir air defense systems near the bridge.

The towers for these systems were built from August 18 to 23, indicating that russia is concerned not only about threats from the sea, but also about protecting the bridge from the air.

Recall

russia, trying to cover the Kerch bridge, has started construction of a "mysterious structure". But it is unlikely to be able to complete the construction this season, as the stormy season is starting, and it will be very difficult to build in such conditions.

