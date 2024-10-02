russia has again stepped up its attempts to protect the Kerch Bridge

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83327 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105476 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170166 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139572 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144101 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183591 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112108 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174001 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101494 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111295 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113408 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57910 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64303 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170174 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183595 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174004 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190243 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142615 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142573 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147234 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138625 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155463 views
russia has again stepped up its attempts to protect the Kerch Bridge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13108 views

Satellite imagery shows that Russia is installing new barriers and air defense systems near the Kerch Bridge in an effort to protect the bridge from attacks by Ukrainian naval and airborne drones.

New satellite images show that russia has strengthened the defense of the Kerch Bridge against Ukrainian attacks, including by naval drones. UNN writes about this with reference to Business Insider.

Details

New satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies shows how russia has begun to strengthen the defense of the Kerch Bridge against attacks by Ukrainian naval drones.

In addition to the new barriers, russia has taken additional measures to protect the bridge. Satellite images taken on Saturday showed two Pantsir air defense systems near the bridge. 

The towers for these systems were built from August 18 to 23, indicating that russia is concerned not only about threats from the sea, but also about protecting the bridge from the air.

Recall 

russia, trying to cover the Kerch bridge, has started construction of a "mysterious structure". But it is unlikely to be able to complete the construction this season, as the stormy season is starting, and it will be very difficult to build in such conditions.

Crimean bridge needs emergency repairs - ATESH08.09.24, 15:45 • 31583 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
pantsir-missile-systemPantsir missile system
ukraineUkraine
crimean-bridgeCrimean bridge

