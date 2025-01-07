Biologist: About 15-20 thousand birds have already died due to fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145428 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126253 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133929 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169969 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110422 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163277 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104429 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92889 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129368 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128038 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91286 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100934 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169969 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163277 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180300 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128042 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129370 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142547 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134201 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151410 views
Biologist: About 15-20 thousand birds have already died due to fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20241 views

About 15-20 thousand birds died due to the fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait after the accident of Russian tankers. According to a biologist, 90% of the rescued birds have low chances of survival due to impaired thermoregulation.

About 15-20 thousand birds have already died as a result of the fuel oil spill after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, but "this is only the visible part of the iceberg," Ivan Rusev, a biologist and head of the research department of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, told Krym.Realii , UNN reports.

There are still a lot of birds floating in the sea. They are under stress and soon they will be back on shore. This catastrophe is more complicated than the catastrophe of 2007, when, according to official data alone, 30 thousand birds died,

- he noted.

According to Rusev, as soon as a bird is exposed to fuel oil or oil film, it becomes highly stressed and intoxicated.

Theoretically, those birds that are washed and released have very little chance of survival. I estimate, based on the different information I receive from different parts of the world, that at least 90% die. The 10% that theoretically survive have a chance of dying because their thermoregulation is disrupted,

- explained the biologist.

Recall

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta, and Sudak have suffered from fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

It is also noted that more than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the accident of the Volgoneft tankers. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Olga Rozgon

Society
feodosiaFeodosia
krymCrimea

